Ad featuring AI-generated senator in Georgia highlights use of technology in political campaigns

ATLANTA — An AI-generated political ad featuring a deepfake of Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is raising concerns as it highlights the growing use of artificial intelligence in political campaigns.

The ad, created by Republican Congressman Mike Collins’ campaign, mimics Senator Ossoff’s appearance and voice. This use of AI technology in political advertising is legal under current laws, and experts suggest it could become more prevalent as elections approach.

“I think this is the future of negative campaigning,” Dr. Nathan Price, a political science professor at the University of North Georgia, told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot. “While you and I might recognize an AI-generated video as inauthentic, some people are going to believe what they see.”

The ad portrays a fabricated version of Senator Ossoff making controversial statements, which were actually generated by AI. This technique is part of a strategy by Collins’ campaign to engage voters using new technology.

Dr. Charles Bullock, a political science professor emeritus at the University of Georgia, noted that such ads could reinforce existing biases among voters.

“In a very negative ad maybe some voters would hear that, well, that’s exactly what I thought that candidate, that scoundrel was, and hear it come out of his own mouth saying these things,” Bullock told channel 2 Action News.

Despite the bi-partisan concerns, the Georgia legislature’s attempt to limit AI-generated political ads did not pass, leaving the door open for more such ads in future campaigns.

As political campaigns increasingly adopt AI technology, the impact on voter perception and campaign strategies is likely to grow.

“We’ll catch up to this, but they will be, this will be a big effect on the upcoming 2026 midterms, I’m sure,” Price said.

