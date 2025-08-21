Senatorial candidates speak to Georgia business leaders

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Candidates for the U.S. Senate gathered in Columbus to address Georgia business leaders about their visions for the future and the current economic climate.

The event brought together three Republican candidates—Congressmen Mike Collins and Buddy Carter, and former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley, as well as Democratic incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff.

They discussed key issues such as the economy and tariffs, which are of significant concern to the business community.

“It’s going great, you know. Well received all through the state,” said Rep. Carter.

“This Senate race is the top of the ticket, and you better have somebody that can get turnout in Georgia,” Rep. Collins said.

Dooley had an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Richard Elliot where he said it’s time for newcomers to represent Georgia.

“We need some new leadership in the Senate that I think needs to reflect what the people of Georgia want,” he said.

“I look forward to a spirited debate and Georgians deserve that kind of debate, that kind of choice,” said Sen. Ossoff.

Hundreds of Georgia business leaders attended the event at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

While Reps. Carter and Collins actively engaged with the audience, Dooley chose not to speak at the luncheon.

Regan Box is also running as a Republican candidate, adding to the competitive nature of the GOP primary.

Both parties mentioned Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit to metro Atlanta on Thursday.

