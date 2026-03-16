Access to body camera footage, booking photos could soon be more difficult in Georgia

ATLANTA — A bill making its way through the Georgia General Assembly would add new requirements to access arrest booking photographs and body camera recordings.

In Georgia, public access to booking photos can be requested but requires an affirmation form, in certain cases, where the party requesting the images agrees not to use them in a for-profit manner.

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Senate Bill 482 adds a similar requirement for access to body camera footage, with additional steps, in addition to new steps for both booking photographs and bodycam footage.

As written, those attempting to request body camera footage would not only need to sign an affirmation form to not use the footage for profit, but would have to bring the request to the relevant law enforcement agency in person.

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The footage request would also need to be notarized before submitting it to the agency in question.

SB 482 would also add a requirement that any booking photos or footage requests made by submitted separately for each individual included.

For individuals who want to get a copy of their own booking photo or video that they are in, requests must be made in writing by their legal representative.

The bill is currently making its way through the Georgia House of Representatives.

It passed in the Georgia Senate overwhelmingly, with 53 state senators voting in favor of the proposal and none voting against it. One senator did not vote and two others were excused from voting on it.

If passed, SB 482 would take effect upon approval. The bill says it would apply to any request made on or after the date the bill becomes law.

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