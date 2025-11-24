Abandoned church destroyed by overnight fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Crews are battling a fire at an abandoned church early Monday morning.

Atlanta fire officials say they responded to Hardee Street and Mayson Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The two-story church appears to have suffered major damage, including losing the vast majority of its roof.

The two-story church appears to have suffered major damage, including losing the vast majority of its roof.

Officials say the majority of the fire has been knocked down, but they are still working on putting out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

