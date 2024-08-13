9-year-old Georgia boy killed, brother seriously injured in SC crash during power outage

HAMPTON, Ga. — A 9-year-old Georgia boy was killed and his brother was seriously injured in a car crash during a power outage in South Carolina.

The crash happened on July 31 in Blacksburg.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler told WYFF that traffic lights were not operating at the intersection where the crash happened. Troopers said a 2021 Cadillac SUV was heading north on Highway 29 and a Kia sedan with four people inside was headed west when the cars crashed.

Both drivers and all the passengers in the Kia were taken to hospitals.

Ja’Kobe Bayley, of Hampton, Georgia, died at the hospital on Aug. 3.

Bayley’s older brother, Jaedyn Bayley, said his mother, Tonia Cannon and brother Brandon were discharged from the hospital. Another brother, Khalil, was told he may never walk again but has since regained some feeling. He will require extensive rehabilitation.

Jaedyn Bayley has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and medical expenses. Jaedyn Bayley is a college basketball player who played with South Georgia State College.

It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges in the crash.

You can donate HERE.

