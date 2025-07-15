9 injured in stampede on escalators after Beyoncé concert

ATLANTA — After leaving the Beyoncé concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night, nine people were injured in a stampede.

A MARTA spokesperson says the nine victims were injured on an escalator at the Vine City Station near the stadium shortly after midnight.

One person suffered a broken ankle and seven others were taken to the hospital with cuts and scrapes. The ninth person declined to be taken to the hospital.

MARTA police say someone began screaming and running, which caused a stampede that caused the escalator to temporarily speed up and suddenly stop.

The escalator has been barricaded and the manufacturer will assist police in its investigation.

The superstar hosted four shows in Atlanta for her “Cowboy Carter” tour from Friday to Monday.

Channel 2 Action News was the first to report that unreleased music on a hard drive was stolen from the vehicle of one of Beyoncé‘s choreographers.

