8 more Georgia locations nominated to National Register of Historic Places

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs nominated eight more listings in the state to be included in the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the department, the selections for nomination are listings that highlight the diversity and breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage.

State officials said nominating sites and resources to the National Register is part of DCA’s mission to build strong and vibrant communities in the state as well as encourage the preservation of historic property by recognizing their impacts and increasing public awareness.

As of January, DCA said Georgia has 2,236 listings making up 91,082 resources included in the National Register.

All of the nominations from Jan. 30 are in the metro Atlanta area, mainly in the City of Atlanta.

Here’s are the newest listings nominated to the National Register of Historic Places in Georgia, according to DCA:

Chalk Level Historic District: Newnan, Coweta County

“The district began in the late-19th century Newnan as an area where African Americans were able to build homes and establish facilities during segregation. The Chalk Level Historic District is one of Newnan’s oldest documented African American communities with key landmark resources such as African American schools, churches, and federally funded subsidized housing built during mid-20th century urban renewal efforts. The nomination was sponsored by the City of Newnan. Nomination materials were prepared by Chris Cole, Senior Planner, and Tracy Dunnavant, Planning and Zoning Director, City of Newnan.”

Railroad Street Historic District: Fayetteville, Fayette County

“Fayetteville’s Railroad Street Historic District is less than a mile northeast of the Fayette County seat, straddling a portion of North Jeff Davis Drive. Originally known as Railroad Avenue, North Jeff Davis Drive was created in the late 1880s adjacent to the railroad that was installed in Fayetteville. The rail line was removed in 1939 and replaced with a grassy median. The district is locally significant due to its excellent collection of residential architecture types. The nomination was sponsored by the City of Fayetteville and nomination materials were prepared by Nicole Gilbert.”

Banning Mills Industrial Archaeological District, Whitesburg, Carroll County

“Banning Mills Industrial Archaeological District is a mill complex occupying the ridges and valleys of Snake Creek Gorge in a historically rural area of Carroll County in west Georgia. Four main industrial mills, alongside several smaller grist mills, cotton gins, and sawmills, operated at Banning between 1847 and 1971, all of which took advantage of the creek’s tremendous waterpower. Banning Mills Industrial Archaeological District is locally significant in the areas of non-Aboriginal archaeology, industry, invention, and engineering as a significant industrial complex situated on inhospitable terrain in rural west Georgia. The nomination was sponsored by Donna and Mike Holder, the owners of The Lodges at Banning Mills Retreat and Conservation Center. Nomination materials were prepared by Donna Holder, Doug Mabry, and Sarah Nadotti-Arms.”

Building at 220 Sunset Avenue, NW: Atlanta, Fulton County

“Atlanta was a highly segregated city in 1949 when the Building at 220 Sunset Avenue, NW was constructed. The building is in the Vine City neighborhood, one of the few areas in which Black families were permitted to live. The Black-owned Whatley Brothers Construction Company built the four-unit apartment house for the Jackson family. While Atlanta’s Black residents, such as Dr. Irene Dobbs Jackson, owned property and paid taxes, they remained barred from most of the city’s public facilities. The nomination was sponsored by Westside Future Fund. Nomination materials were prepared by New South Associates.”

Atlanta Constitution Building, 143 Alabama Street: Atlanta, Fulton County

“The Atlanta Constitution Building is a five-story brick and concrete newspaper publishing building. It was constructed in the Streamline Moderne style and completed in 1947 by the notable Atlanta architecture firm Robert & Company. In 1929, the Constitution hired Ralph McGill who ultimately became one of the most notable journalists in the history of the newspaper. The nomination was sponsored by City of Atlanta, Office of the Mayor. Nomination materials were prepared by Spencer Rubino and Scott Doyle, Heritage Consulting Group.”

Granada Apartments, 1302 West Peachtree Street NW: Atlanta, Fulton County

“This 1924 five-story stucco-clad Spanish Revival-style building is one of Atlanta’s early-twentieth-century garden apartments. Designed by the short-lived architectural alliance of Barney Havis and Augustus E. Constantine, the building embodies particularly well-executed distinctive characteristics of the Spanish Revival style which was rarely employed in Atlanta. The nomination was sponsored by SRMPV Midtown LLC, and nomination materials were prepared by Heritage Consulting Group.”

Mark Inn East, 277 Moreland Avenue SE: Atlanta, Fulton County

“Mark Inn East, constructed in 1964, is a concrete block motel consisting of two three-story wings sited at an approximately 120-degree angle to one another and connected on the third floor by a covered elevated walkway. Mark Inn East is significant in the area of commerce as the remarkably intact second location of Mark Inn, Inc., an Atlanta‐based motel chain that represents the nationwide trend of family‐owned motels and the evolution of the roadside hospitality industry. The nomination was sponsored by Stan Sugarman, and nomination materials were prepared by Ray, Ellis, and LaBrie Consulting, LLC."

Stewart Avenue Industrial Historic District: Atlanta, Fulton County

“Located about 1.5 miles southwest of Atlanta City Hall, this district comprises an intact collection of approximately 50 early-to-mid-20th century industrial and commercial buildings along with important transportation-related resources associated with the city’s historic development. The nomination was sponsored by Braden Fellman, and nomination materials were prepared by Verity Works and WLA Studio.”

