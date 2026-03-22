$750K in funding for Chattahoochee River infrastructure projects coming to Georgia

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announced $750,000 would be heading to Georgia from the federal government to fund infrastructure and restoration projects along the Chattahoochee River.

Ossoff and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers passed the Chattahoochee River Act in 2022, creating a law to allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to work on projects throughout the state.

“In 2022, I worked across the aisle to pass into law my Chattahoochee River Act, a first-of-its-kind law to improve water quality, protect essential public works, and restore ecosystems along the river. I’m now delivering resources to begin planning for key water projects up and down the Chattahoochee River,” Ossoff said in a statement.

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Now, the funding is coming to Georgia via a bipartisan funding bill that was signed into law on Jan. 23, which will be used to identify projects for construction through the Chattahoochee River Basin, according to Ossoff’s office.

“The Chattahoochee River has long been Atlanta’s lifeline, powering its growth and shaping the region’s landscape and communities,” George Dusenbery, Southern Region Vice President at Trust for Public Land, said. “Passage of the Chattahoochee River Act and the funding delivered by Sen. Ossoff will help advance the vision of the Chattahoochee Riverlands—strengthening the river’s ecological health, improving water quality, and reconnecting people to the river along its 100-mile corridor."

Dusenbery said the projects would build upon 30 years’ of conservation work by the Trust for Public Land along the Chattahoochee River.

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