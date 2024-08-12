59-year-old man stabbed multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing after a 59-year-old man was stabbed multiple times.
Police say Zone 4 officers responded to a person stabbed call at 975 Sparks Street in southwest Atlanta just before 7 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they arrived, police say they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was alert, conscious and breathing according to officials.
Police do not have a motive for the stabbing as of yet. Their investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead, 6 others hurt after driver crashes into SUV head-on in front of Hall County grocery store
- 15 years ago a GA woman was abducted, remains found in woods. Her killer still hasn’t been caught
- Suicidal man armed with gun shot by DeKalb police after charging toward officers
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group