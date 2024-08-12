59-year-old man stabbed multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing after a 59-year-old man was stabbed multiple times.

Police say Zone 4 officers responded to a person stabbed call at 975 Sparks Street in southwest Atlanta just before 7 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was alert, conscious and breathing according to officials.

Police do not have a motive for the stabbing as of yet. Their investigation is ongoing.

