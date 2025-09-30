$5,000 reward offered in search for person who shot, killed teen in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the man who shot and killed a 17-year-old in Atlanta earlier this month.

On Sept. 9, at approximately 11:31 p.m., Atlanta police officers responded to reports of a shooting at 201 Moury Ave. SW.

When they arrived, they found Kevelle Byrd suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers and EMS workers with Grady Memorial Hospital attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

If you have information about the shooting, you can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

