4 people hospitalized after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that wounded four people at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

At about 11 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a person shot at Flipper Temple Apartments, located at 2479 Abner Terrace NW.

According to Capt. Holt with Atlanta police, when officers arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of the victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information available about any potential suspects yet.

Overnight, crime scene investigators worked to locate all of the evidence from the shooting.

Police were attempting to get surveillance video footage from nearby cameras to help their investigation.

Their investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this shooting, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or submit a tip through their website, www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

