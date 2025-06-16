3 women sought in connection with attempted liquor store theft, threat against worker, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD is asking for the public’s help in learning more about three women who allegedly tried to steal from a liquor store on May 27.
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit said police responded to the scene at around 9:32 p.m. and learned three unidentified women tried to take a bottle of liquor from 1219 Metropolitan Parkway SW.
One of the women took out a gun and threatened to shoot a liquor store clerk when the worker confronted them about the attempted theft, the report said.
The suspects then left the store in what appeared to be a gray Cadillac, the report said.
Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).
You can stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, Crime Stoppers says.
