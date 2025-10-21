3 Coca-Cola products named in federal recall for possible contamination

ATLANTA — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced three Coca-Cola products were subject to a recall.

According to the FDA, 35-pack and 12-pack cases of canned Coke Zero, Coke and Sprite were recalled due to the presence of metal in the products.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The FDA recall notice is tied to cans distributed by Coca Cola Southwest Beverages, based in Dallas, Texas.

CCSB describes itself as one of the largest distributors of Coca-Cola products in the United States.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States, we make, market, and distribute bottled beverages to over 31 million people across the Southwest,” the company’s site reads.

The recall notice from the FDA says the recall itself is ongoing and was initiated voluntary by CCSB.

In terms of severity, the recall is currently Class II.

A Class II recall means the product could cause a temporary or reversible adverse health consequence, according to the FDA.

The notice says that 4,228 units of the 35-pack and 12-pack can cases are included in the recall, meaning thousands of cans of soda could have metal inside.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group