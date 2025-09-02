$2.5M donation by Peach Bowl fuels pediatric cancer trials

ATLANTA — Peach Bowl, Inc. has donated $2.5 million to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to support 18 promising drug trials for pediatric cancer.

This donation is part of the Peach Bowl LegACy Fund, which was initially established with a $20 million contribution in 2019. The fund aims to accelerate the development of novel cancer treatments for children, and currently, 79 children are enrolled in these trials across seven facilities nationwide.

“The Peach Bowl was created to give back, and we continue to follow that mission through our donations and commitment to fund the most promising clinical trials,” said Gary Stokan, CEO of Peach Bowl, Inc.

Douglas Graham, MD, PhD, Chief of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, stated, “Thanks to the tremendous support from Peach Bowl Inc., our researchers will receive additional funding to help move their research from bench to bedside efforts as they continue to identify new ways to treat pediatric cancers.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Peach Bowl LegACy Fund supports trials at seven pediatric and adult facilities around the country. The fund’s goal is to ensure that high-priority novel agents, devices, and treatment strategies can be tested in patients at an accelerated pace, potentially leading to new treatment options and cures.

In July, the fifth funding cycle was finalized, utilizing the remaining $3.6 million from the original donation to award funding to four new trials. These trials include studies on tumor-suppressing drugs, immunotherapy for osteosarcoma, and novel drugs to prevent complications following transplants.

Peach Bowl, Inc. is committed to the long-term sustainability of the Peach Bowl LegACy Fund, with ongoing funding efforts including corporate donations and proceeds from fan raffles at events.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group