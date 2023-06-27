$25 million grant will expand BeltLine in northeast Atlanta, connect it to MARTA station

ATLANTA — A $25 million grant will be used for the construction of a 2.2-mile network of multi-use trails in northeast Atlanta between the Armour/Ottley and Lindbergh areas.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to the City of Atlanta and Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

The expansion will connect to the Lindbergh Center MARTA station.

It’s the first time the Atlanta BeltLine trail will connect to a MARTA transit station.

“The Northeast segment of the BeltLine is a huge undertaking, but Atlanta does big and we do it well—and we do it together,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “Thanks to Senator Ossoff, Senator Warnock, Congresswoman Williams and the Biden Administration, Atlanta now has $25 million in funding—in addition to millions in infrastructure dollars already delivered—for utility, stormwater, accessibility and safety infrastructure for Segment 3 and surrounding connectors.”

Unlike most of the BeltLine corridor, this section of the Northeast Trail does not follow abandoned railroad lines.

Construction on the RAISE-funded section of the Northeast Trail mainline and connector trails is planned to begin in early 2025.

BeltLine officials say that trail design is currently 60 percent complete.

Atlanta BeltLine Northeast Trail expansion near Lindbergh Center (Atlanta BeltLine)

