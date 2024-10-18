21-year-old man shot, killed during ‘ongoing dispute’ with someone he knew

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead on Friday morning.

Police say they were called to Campbellton Road near Dodson Drive just after 11:45 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the victim and suspect knew one another and were involved in what they’re describing as an “ongoing dispute.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect.

There is no word on what exactly led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group