20 classrooms randomly searched at Coweta high school. Officers found 1 vape

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County high school conducted an unannounced search that temporarily forced students out of their class.

East Coweta High School and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they randomly searched 20 classrooms on Tuesday. By the end of the search, they collected one item: a vape pen.

In a letter to parents, Principal Steve Allen defended the search. He wrote that searches happen “periodically” and are part of the school’s ongoing safety efforts.

“Please remind your students that it is important to only bring approved items onto the high school campus. It is our goal to always be proactive when the safety of students is concerned,” Allen wrote.

Allen said parents who have any questions about Tuesday’s search can call him at 770-254-2850.

