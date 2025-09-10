Delta flight from Atlanta diverted to Belize over mechanical issue with plane’s engine

ATLANTA — A Delta flight from Atlanta to Honduras had to be diverted to Belize on Wednesday because of problems with one of the plane’s engines.

The plane took off from Atlanta around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and one of the engines had mechanical issues.

“The flight crew of Delta flight 1782 followed procedures and training to safely divert to Belize,” Delta said in a statement.

According to Flightaware.com, the flight eventually made it to Honduras around 3 p.m. local time.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize for their experience and delay in travel,” Delta said. On

