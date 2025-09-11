Clayton Co. deputy’s car overturns during I-75 crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash on Interstate 75 involving a deputy.
Video footage sent to Channel 2 Action News shows a deputy’s patrol vehicle overturned and at least one other vehicle crashed on I-75 Southbound just south of Forest Parkway.
The crash happened before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the condition of the deputy or driver of the other vehicle.
Several lanes were closed for about four hours as crews worked to investigate and clear the wreckage.
