2 teens shot, 1 critically injured in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting where two teens were injured.
At approximately 4:39 p.m., officers responded to 1033 Hollywood Road NW to a report of several people shot.
When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet on his hand and the 15-year-old was shot in his chest.
The 17-year-old victim was treated by medical workers at the scene.
The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to try and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Their investigation is ongoing.
