2 teens shot, 1 critically injured in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting where two teens were injured.

At approximately 4:39 p.m., officers responded to 1033 Hollywood Road NW to a report of several people shot.

When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet on his hand and the 15-year-old was shot in his chest.

The 17-year-old victim was treated by medical workers at the scene.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to try and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Their investigation is ongoing.

