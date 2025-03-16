2 shot, 1 dead inside car in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after police said a man and woman were found shot in a car Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to Whitehall Street and McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta regarding two people being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman inside of a white Nissan Altima, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The pair was rushed to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, police said.

Neither the victims’ ages nor their identities were released.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

