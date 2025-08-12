2 Romanian nationals accused of stealing more than $600K in GA through farming equipment scheme

ATLANTA — Two Romanian nationals, Bogdan Alexandru Gherghevici and Viorel Cristea, have been indicted on federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges by a federal grand jury.

The indictment alleges that between March and May of 2025, Gherghevici and Cristea falsely claimed to sell farming equipment in Georgia, resulting in over $600,000 in losses to victims nationwide.

“This case highlights the commitment of Homeland Security Investigations to aggressively pursue individuals who exploit others through fraudulent schemes,” said Steven N. Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama.

Gherghevici and Cristea face a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud charge, and a mandatory 2 years in prison consecutive to any other potential sentence for the aggravated identity theft charge.

