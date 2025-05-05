2 people shot, 1 critically injured, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.

Sunday night, officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital where they located the two victims.

One of the victims is in critical condition.

Officers are working to determine where the shooting happened.

Atlanta police also responded to a gas station at 2139 Main Street in East Point.

They have not yet detailed how that scene is connected to the shooting.

