2 people hospitalized after shootings connected to each other

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating two shootings down the street from each other that they say are connected.

Officers were called to a store on Campbellton Road near Willis Mill Road just after 9:30 p.m. where they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot in the chest and shoulder.

The man was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

A short time later, officers were called to an apartment complex less than 500 feet away on Campbellton Road.

At the apartment complex, police found a 24-year-old man who was shot in the hand and hip. He was also alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

Investigators say the two incidents are related to one another.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

