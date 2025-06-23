2 hurt in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Two people were injured in a late night shooting off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta, police reported.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 2460 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said they found a 22-year-old man who appeared to have sustained several gunshot wounds. He was in stable condition, and an ambulance took him to the hospital.

A second victim, a 41-year-old woman, appeared to have sustained a possible graze wound. She was treated and released on scene by responding medical personnel, police said.

Atlanta PD said preliminary investigation indicated the man was standing outside when he was approached by a person he didn’t know, and gunfire ensured.

Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

