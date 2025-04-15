2 GA contestants want your votes to be the next American Idol

ATLANTA — Two Georgia contestants hope you keep them alive for the 23rd season of American Idol.

Baylee Littrell and Slater Nalley both performed this week from the Disney resort in Hawaii.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer sat down with Nalley before his big performance to talk about his experiences on the show.

18-year-old Nalley is one of the youngest contestants on this season’s American Idol.

The high school senior has been impressing the judges with his range and talent.

He won their hearts with his original song about his teacher’s murdered son and even brought the judges to tears.

Nalley said he has been fighting a bit of a bug, but that won’t slow him down and he needs your help.

“It’s not up to the judges anymore. It’s up to y’all. So you really have to vote. If you want to see me go far in this thing and I’d love to. So I appreciate your support,” Nalley said. “You can have a million TikTok followers or whatever, but if you don’t have the votes, it doesn’t mean anything. So, um, honestly that’s my biggest worry. I just need to get everybody out there to vote.”

