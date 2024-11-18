2 adults, 2 children saved from car accident on I-20 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two adults and two children were saved from a wreck that occurred on the I-20 freeway, Atlanta Fire and Rescue tell Channel 2 Action News.

It is unclear what caused the accident or what led to the accident occurring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta Fire and Rescue told Channel 2 Action News “our crews safely extricated a patient out of a car. Two adults were transported by Grady EMS and two children were transported to Arthur Blank Hospital.”

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group