2 abandon car, run off after running over man lying in Peachtree Road

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a driver and passenger who they say hit and killed a man and then drove off.

Police say a man was lying in the middle of Peachtree Road in front of Piedmont Hospital around 4 a.m. when he was run over by a white Nissan Maxima.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the Nissan did not stop after the crash and continued driving to a parking lot a few blocks away.

Witnesses told police they saw a male driver and female passenger abandon the car and run off.

The man’s name has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group