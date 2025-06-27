2 abandon car, run off after running over man lying in Peachtree Road

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a driver and passenger who they say hit and killed a man and then drove off.
Police say a man was lying in the middle of Peachtree Road in front of Piedmont Hospital around 4 a.m. when he was run over by a white Nissan Maxima.
Investigators say the Nissan did not stop after the crash and continued driving to a parking lot a few blocks away.
Witnesses told police they saw a male driver and female passenger abandon the car and run off.
The man’s name has not been released.
