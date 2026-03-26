19-year-old woman hurt in Atlanta shooting; investigators release suspects’ images

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released images in connection with a shooting in hopes that someone will come forward with information on the suspects.

A 19-year old woman was shot in the stomach, and a nearby building and a vehicle was damaged.

Police said they received the shooting report at 1381 Kimberly RD SW at about 12:09 a.m. March 16. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from an argument that turned violent.

Images released from surveillance video show two suspects running away from the location carrying guns.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on any of the suspects seen in the shared video and photos to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

You can stay anonymous and still be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

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