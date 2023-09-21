19-year-old charged after Ga. mother of 2 shot, killed in possible road rage shooting

ATLANTA — Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that might have been the result of road rage.

Desiree George died in the shooting off Browns Mill Road earlier this month. George’s sister told Channel 2 Action News that she was a mother of two and certified nursing assistant.

Atlanta police announced this week that officers took Javonte Scrutchins into custody and charged him in her death.

The 19-year-old faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children in the second degree.

The shooting happened Sept. 5 around 2 a.m. in the southeast Atlanta neighborhood. Atlanta police said there was some type of shootout between more than one car and may have been the result of road rage.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach saw investigators collecting shell casings down the entire block of Browns Mill Road. Neighbors also reported hearing children yelling for help.

“Came to this window and the car was right there. And I heard someone calling, saying, ‘Help me!’ And it sounded like a little boy,” neighbor Rico Nolton said.

Scrutchins remains in jail without bond.

