Woman shot, killed after road rage incident involving 3 cars, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A road rage incident turned deadly in southeast Atlanta Tuesday morning. Investigators say someone shot and killed Desiree George, 31, while she was driving.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m.

“I heard the screech, then the bam!” neighbor Yasmin Davis said.

One of three cars police say were involved in the shooting stopped in front of Davis’ home.

She told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that she didn’t see the SUV wreck, but the passenger side window was shattered by gunfire.

Police say witnesses did stay on the scene, but the suspect ran.

“Came to this window and the car was right there. And I heard someone calling, saying, ‘Help me!’ And it sounded like a little boy,” neighbor Rico Nolton said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nolton told Gehlbach that he saw a boy around 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., then another older boy around 8- to 10-years-old carried away by a man.

Atlanta police say there was some type of shootout between more than one car…and we could see investigators collecting shell casings down the entire block of Browns Mill Road.

“This is like a dangerous place, really a dangerous place,” Nolton said.

One neighbor said shootings, even road rage, are not surprising.

“Don’t surprise me. Surprise me a female got killed, but it don’t surprise me,” the neighbor said. “I guess you get used to it, but it’s pretty sad to get used to it.”

Detectives told Gehlbach all three vehicles involved stayed at the scene.

Police have not captured the shooter, or released a description or identity of who they may be looking for.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Driver goes to Cobb auto mechanic to pick up truck, ends up in handcuffs

©2023 Cox Media Group