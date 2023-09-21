2 people shot dead in murder-suicide inside Paulding County Walmart, police say

HIRAM, Ga. — Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside a Walmart in Paulding County.

Hiram police say they were called to the Walmart on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway on Wednesday evening to reports of a shooting.

Two people, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital. They both died from their injuries in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The shooting happened inside the Walmart and one of the victims appears to be a Walmart employee.

Their identities have not been released.

It appears that the shooting was a murder-suicide, according to Hiram Police Chief Mike Turner.

Authorities have not released details on possible suspects.

Walmart released a statement to Channel 2 Action News that read:

“We’re heartbroken by what happened at our Hiram store tonight. Our priority, right now, is the safety of our associates and customers. The store will remain closed while we work with law enforcement during their investigation.”

A witness described the moment when shots rang out inside the store as he was shopping.

“My heart dropped. There was so much to process in my head,” said Devani Lopez. “At first I thought there’s no way this is really happening.”

