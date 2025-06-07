18-year-old killed in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD said they are investigating after a 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday.

Police responded to the 400 block of Fairlock Lane NW at about 5:43 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers said they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the homicide unit responded to the scene to look into the circumstances surrounding incident.

Police have not released the man’s name at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

