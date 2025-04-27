15th year of electronics recycling event held in Buckhead

ATLANTA — In celebration of Earth Day, people from across metro Atlanta made sure their old electronics didn’t end up in a landfill.

An Earth Day recycling event was held at Lenox Square in Buckhead on Saturday.

Volunteers helped to collect old cellphones, computers, televisions, and other electronic items that are taking up space and collecting dust.

This is the 15th year for the event, organized by Georgia Natural Gas.

“When we started this years ago, we were lucky to get 5,000 pounds. Last year we did 50,000 pounds. And this year we’re looking to exceed that,” Maurice Baker with Georgia Natural Gas told Channel 2 Action News.

All of the collected items will head to the company eWaste ePlanet for proper disposal.

