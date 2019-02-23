  • 15-year-old found dead inside car after apartment complex shooting, police say

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A 15-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment complex, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

    The shooting happened Saturday morning outside the complex off Mount Zion Road in southwest Atlanta.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen learned police found the teen sitting in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

    Police say they found him alone in the car, but they believe another group of people was involved in the shooting.

