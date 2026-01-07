15-time convicted felon to serve time in federal prison for armed robbery at Atlanta park

ATLANTA — A felon with more than a dozen previous convictions will serve years in federal prison after robbing two women at gunpoint in an Atlanta park, causing a standoff with police.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Quartez Goodman was on probation when he used a gun to rob two women at D.H. Stanton Park in southwest Atlanta, then got into an armed standoff with police.

As a previously convicted felon, Goodman is not legally able to have a weapon.

“While on state probation for another felon-in-possession offense, Goodman repeatedly fired a gun in a city park and used that weapon to rob two women, frighten parkgoers, and threaten police officers,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement, in part. “But because Goodman was undeterred by the state criminal justice system, federal prosecution was necessary to remove this repeat offender from the community and protect the public.”

Federal officials said that before officers got to the scene on May 21, 2024, Goodman assaulted two women who were biking on the Atlanta Beltline and robbed them while brandishing a gun. He stole one woman’s bicycle and everything else she had on her.

After the bike was stolen, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Goodman was seen shirtless and beating a dog, as well as firing a gun at Stanton Park.

More than a dozen police officers responded to the park, according to the USDOJ.

As officers arrived, Goodman threatened officers before “ultimately tossing his weapon” before police apprehended him. Justice Department officials said additional officers tried to render lifesaving aid to the dog Goodman was seen beating, but it died from being fatally shot.

The USDOJ said Goodman “has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple convictions for violence against women, violence against law enforcement, weapon possession and drug trafficking.”

A non-exhaustive list of Goodman’s previous run-ins with the law provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office include:

Between 2008 and 2013, Goodman was convicted of selling cocaine, stealing a car and leading deputies on a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, receiving stolen property, obstructing law enforcement, and using a brick to smash the windows of a woman’s car.

In 2013, Goodman struck a police officer with handcuffs, choked another officer, hit a third officer in the mouth, fought two others, intentionally hurt his grandfather, and punched another man in the face. Goodman was convicted of five counts of obstructing law enforcement officers by violence, three counts of battery, and one count of family violence battery.

In 2015, while on probation, Goodman was convicted of battering a woman. A year later, Goodman pled guilty to battering the same woman again. According to the indictment in that case, Goodman struck the woman on the head with a nail gun, dragged her by the hair, pushed her face into the mud, threatened to kill her, and bit her.

In July 2019, Goodman chased after an ex-girlfriend, stomped on her, pulled her hair, and pointed a gun at her head. When another man intervened, Goodman charged at him with a gun. Goodman was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Goodman was given a 10 year prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.

“This sentence sends a clear message that violent, repeat offenders who endanger our neighborhoods will be held accountable,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “This federal sentence removes a dangerous individual from our community.”

