$1.3M in grants awarded to GA organizations for child care, literacy, food insecurity initiatives

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has awarded 15 Community Impact Grants to organizations across Georgia to tackle issues such as child care, literacy, and food insecurity.
These grants, funded by Georgia’s Child Care and Development Fund, will be distributed over two years and are categorized into 2Gen Innovation Grants for Student Parent Success, 2Gen Community Literacy Grants, and Community Transformation Grants.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“We congratulate these grantees and thank them for developing thoughtful and creative initiatives that address critical local needs,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs.
The 2Gen Innovation Grants for Student Parent Success, awarded to five organizations, aim to enhance children’s access to high-quality early education while improving parents’ job prospects. Recipients include APEC Learning Center and Columbus Technical College.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3-year-old hospitalized after DUI driver crashes into Spalding County lake: GSP
- Channel 2 shakes up daytime lineup
- CDC employees voice concerns about returning to work after shooting
Four organizations received 2Gen Community Literacy Grants, which focus on improving literacy skills across generations.
Six communities were awarded Community Transformation Grants to address local early childhood challenges through cross-sector collaboration.
Through these grants, DECAL said it is fostering partnerships that aim to improve outcomes for young children and families across Georgia.
The $75,000 2Gen Innovation Grants for Student Parent Success funds were awarded to the following organizations:
- APEC Learning Center
- Columbus Technical College
- Dalton Public Schools
- Kennesaw State University Research and Service Foundation
- Lowndes/Valdosta Commission for Children & Youth
The $75,000 2Gen Community Literacy Grants were awarded to:
- Coastal Plain Area Economic Opportunity Authority
- Dalton Public Schools
- International Rescue Committee Atlanta
- Scottdale Early Learning
The $125,000 Community Transformation Grants were awarded to:
- Black Child Development Institute-Atlanta
- Brooks County Board of Commissioners
- Bulloch County Schools
- Cook County Family Connection
- Georgia State University
- Quality Care for Children
In total, about $1.3 million was awarded by DECAL to the various organizations.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group