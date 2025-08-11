$1.3M in grants awarded to GA organizations for child care, literacy, food insecurity initiatives

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has awarded 15 Community Impact Grants to organizations across Georgia to tackle issues such as child care, literacy, and food insecurity.

These grants, funded by Georgia’s Child Care and Development Fund, will be distributed over two years and are categorized into 2Gen Innovation Grants for Student Parent Success, 2Gen Community Literacy Grants, and Community Transformation Grants.

“We congratulate these grantees and thank them for developing thoughtful and creative initiatives that address critical local needs,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs.

The 2Gen Innovation Grants for Student Parent Success, awarded to five organizations, aim to enhance children’s access to high-quality early education while improving parents’ job prospects. Recipients include APEC Learning Center and Columbus Technical College.

Four organizations received 2Gen Community Literacy Grants, which focus on improving literacy skills across generations.

Six communities were awarded Community Transformation Grants to address local early childhood challenges through cross-sector collaboration.

Through these grants, DECAL said it is fostering partnerships that aim to improve outcomes for young children and families across Georgia.

The $75,000 2Gen Innovation Grants for Student Parent Success funds were awarded to the following organizations:

APEC Learning Center

Columbus Technical College

Dalton Public Schools

Kennesaw State University Research and Service Foundation

Lowndes/Valdosta Commission for Children & Youth

The $75,000 2Gen Community Literacy Grants were awarded to:

Coastal Plain Area Economic Opportunity Authority

Dalton Public Schools

International Rescue Committee Atlanta

Scottdale Early Learning

The $125,000 Community Transformation Grants were awarded to:

Black Child Development Institute-Atlanta

Brooks County Board of Commissioners

Bulloch County Schools

Cook County Family Connection

Georgia State University

Quality Care for Children

In total, about $1.3 million was awarded by DECAL to the various organizations.

