Channel 2 shakes up daytime lineup

ATLANTA — Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson are set to headline WSB-TV’s daytime line-up starting August 18, 2025.

The Drew Barrymore Show starts at 10 a.m. on Channel 2. The show is a destination for entertainment, information and important conversations. Composed of exclusive celebrity interviews, unique lifestyle segments, social media influencers and feel-good news stories, it is the show’s mission to touch all aspects of life through Drew’s unique optimistic lens. The season six premiere will be on September 8.

The Kelly Clarkson Show moves to 3 p.m. on Channel 2. This will be Clarkson’s seventh season with all new episodes starting September 29. Clarkson continues her successful run on WSB-TV and brings viewers a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly’s unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make her laugh along the way.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be followed by Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. with Anchors Wendy Corona and Karyn Greer.

WHO: Drew Barrymore & Kelly Clarkson

WHAT: WSB-TV Shakes Up Daytime Lineup

WHEN: Monday, August 18 at 10:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV Channel 2

About Channel 2 WSB-TV

Channel 2 has been serving the people of North Georgia for more than 76 years. The powerhouse #1 ABC affiliate was the first in the southeast to hire an African American Anchor and has been a trailblazer when it comes to covering some of the biggest moments in Georgia and around the world. From the civil rights movement to the Centennial Olympic Park bombing, 9/11 to the major snowstorm that shut down Atlanta and its suburbs, every big story breaks on Channel 2 Action News. Every day, more people turn to our linear, digital and free WSB Now streaming platform for impactful storytelling that impacts communities. The station also airs BOUNCE on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and DABL on 2.3.

About Cox Media Group CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company’s businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 49 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 9 markets; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com .

©2025 Cox Media Group