1 shot, killed inside Buckhead Village apartment complex

ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed early Thursday, and Atlanta police have a suspect in custody.

The shooting happened at Cortland at Buckhead Village on Peachtree Road NE. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting happened inside the building, though they would not specify if it happened inside an apartment or on which floor.

Police have not yet released a possible motive for the shooting.

