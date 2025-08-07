1 shot, killed inside Buckhead Village apartment complex

ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed early Thursday, and Atlanta police have a suspect in custody.
The shooting happened at Cortland at Buckhead Village on Peachtree Road NE. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m.
Police said the shooting happened inside the building, though they would not specify if it happened inside an apartment or on which floor.
Police have not yet released a possible motive for the shooting.
