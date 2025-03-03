1 man dead, another hospitalized after possible drug deal in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

Police say they responded to a shooting call around midnight in the 2000 block of Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. The address corresponds to the Gateway South Apartments.

While details are limited, police say there was a double shooting where a 30-year-old man died on scene. Officials say it appears a drug deal was likely the cause of the shooting.

Officials believe more individuals may have been involved, but are not sure how many. Police say they do not have any information or a description of the suspect.

