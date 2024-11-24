1 dead, possible suspect in custody in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

At about 1:30 am, Atlanta police received a 911 call reporting a shooting near Crescent Avenue NE and 13th Street NE.

Police said an argument between two men led to one shooting and killing the other.

Police said a possible suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

