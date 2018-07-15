  • 1 dead in triple shooting in southwest Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police say one person is dead following a triple shooting in southwest Atlanta.

    Investigators said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Elizabeth Avenue SW.

    Police said one person was dead when they arrived at the scene. Another person was shot in the arm while a third person was shot in the leg.

    The two living victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. 

    There is no details available about who the shooter may be.

