1 dead in triple shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say one person is dead following a triple shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Elizabeth Avenue SW.
Police said one person was dead when they arrived at the scene. Another person was shot in the arm while a third person was shot in the leg.
TRENDING STORIES:
The two living victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
There is no details available about who the shooter may be.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune in for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}