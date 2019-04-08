1 dead after double shooting in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said one person is dead following a shooting in northeast Atlanta.
Investigators said they were called out to Parkway Drive NE for a call of a person shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found two people with injuries. One of them died at the scene.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene and spoke to a witness who heard the gunshots.
#BREAKING: Witness told me he heard multiple gunshots and spotted at least one victim. pic.twitter.com/5ukyv7cx2n— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 8, 2019
So far, police have not taken anyone into custody in connection to the shootings.
NEW INFO: It was around 1030 pm Sunday when officers responded to shots fired at 633 PKWY DR, near @PonceCityMarket . When offices arrived , they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at scene. The other rushed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/z4qHaTJD59— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 8, 2019
The body of a gunshot victim is in the middle of the street after bullets started flying behind two fast food restaurants in ne Atlanta. No one is in custody at this hour .— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 8, 2019
