  • 1 dead after double shooting in northeast Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police said one person is dead following a shooting in northeast Atlanta.

    Investigators said they were called out to Parkway Drive NE for a call of a person shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

    Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found two people with injuries. One of them died at the scene.

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene and spoke to a witness who heard the gunshots.

    So far, police have not taken anyone into custody in connection to the shootings. 

    Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest on this developing story. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories