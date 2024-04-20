1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that two people were shot at 2890 Greenbriar Parkway SW Friday evening.
According to police, one of the shooting victims died on the scene.
The other victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Police have not yet released the identities of the victims, the shooter, or the motive behind the shooting.
