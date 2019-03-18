'Believe in God': TSU player speaks to Channel 2 as he recovers from brain injury

ATLANTA - Doctors didn't think he'd survive, now, the college football player who suffered a severe injury during a game is making incredible strides.
Channel 2 Action News has been following Christion Abercrombie's story since the very beginning.
The Tennessee State player, who is an Atlanta native, collapsed during a game against Vanderbilt last September.
Abercrombie has been recovering since his injury at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and continues to make progress. He was able to spend some time with his family during the holidays and recently visited his old school.
He also recently graduated from the Shepherd Center.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke one-on-one with Abercrombie about his recovery and his new outlook on life. The interview, you'll only see on Channel 2, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
