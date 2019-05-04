Atlanta yet again named one of the worst places to commute by transit or car

It’s no secret Atlanta traffic can be frustrating, but one report has just revealed how long it takes to get from one place to another.
Geotab, a transportation-focused analytics company, recently conducted a study to determine the cities with the worst commute times via car and transit.
To do so, the researchers compared commute times for the 20 largest cities in the United States using data from the 2012-2016 American Community Survey from the Census Transportation Planning Products program.
When it came to buses and trains, Los Angeles had the worst average commute of 54 minutes. Atlanta wasn’t too far behind. It arrived at No. 2 with an average commute of 53 minutes.
As for traveling by car, Washington, D.C., had the worst average commute, which was 41 minutes. Atlanta was No. 4 on that list, with an average commute of 35 minutes.
Overall, Atlanta has about 372,455 commuters, and the average trip by car or public transit takes about 35 minutes. Additional data revealed 36% of Atlantans are able to make it to their destination in 30 minutes, 94% are able to make it within an hour and 6% make it in over an hour.
Want to learn more about the assessment? Take a look at the full analysis here.
This article was written by Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
