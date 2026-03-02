Atlanta World Cup Host committee rings New York Stock Exchange bell

NEW YORK — The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup will kick off in 101 days with Atlanta one of 16 host cities for the world tournament.

The New York Stock Exchange invited the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee to ring the bell as the stock market opened on Monday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso and other officials participated.

The NYSE welcomes the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee to mark 100 days to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026™ arrives. The countdown is on, and Atlanta is ready to welcome the world once again.@fwc26atlanta | @mbstadium | @atlchamber https://t.co/UH0r1rHREp — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) March 2, 2026

Atlanta will host five group stage matches, a Round of 32 game, Round of 16 game and one of the semifinals for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Millions of tickets have already been sold for the Atlanta matches.

