0 Atlanta woman starts petition to stop Target from using plastic bags

ATLANTA - As we get ready to celebrate Earth Day on Monday, a local woman started a petition asking a store she loves to bag it's plastic bags.

"In the petition," said Theresa Carter, founder of Customers Who Care, "People are asking Target stores to eliminate plastic bags at checkout."

"I think anything we can do to help the environment more, is worth it," said Michael Looney, one of the Target shoppers we told about the petition.

Millions of people collect their goods in white plastic bags with the red bullseye that has become synonymous with Target brands.

"When I see all the plastic bags fly off the store shelves," said Carter, "I think this is a no brainer, this is an easy place to start."

Carter said that since she started the petition three weeks ago, more than 200,000 people have signed.

"Those bags are used on average about 12 minutes and then they never go away," said Carter. Shoppers like the idea of getting rid of the plastic bags.

"I'm all about anything that's going to better the environment," said shopper Mrs. Jazz. "I'm all about that."

Shopper Will Looney said, "Anytime we can put in an extra effort and impact the environment in a positive way, it's worth it, I think we should do it."

Carter hopes the petition will go a long way in convincing Target corporate leaders how important this issue is to customers.

"I have written this petition to target because I shop at Target," said Carter. "I like target and I want them to lead. I want the store that I go to to be part of the solution and not the problem."

