Atlanta woman ‘Mother Henderson’ celebrates 105th birthday with family by her side

ATLANTA — An Atlanta great-great grandmother celebrated a remarkable milestone on Sunday: her 105th birthday.

Sitting pretty in purple, Valena York Henderson says her family has been preparing for this day.

“It keeps me awake at night because I being going over all the activities and things they put me through,” she said.

“It’s not everyday someone makes it 105 years old,” granddaughter Felicia Hicks Olawumi said.

A day of church, family and friends, they wanted to make sure the matriarch known as “Mother Henderson” felt the same love she’s given over the past century.

“to give her her flower while she is living to love on her and to know that she is appreciated and the seeds she’s sown are now being returned back to her,” Olawumi said.

What’s Mrs. Henderson’s secret to a long life?

“You have to be nice, body kept up from your mouth to your toes, OK?” she said. “You have to put God first.”

There’s a lot of wisdom in 105 years.

It’s her legacy as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother that she hopes will others will learn from.

“Me and my children we sit down, we have conversations and we sit down, we talk about what they want to do,” Henderson said.

“She’s a gentle leader, she leads with love, she leads with kindness but she’s fair and firm," Olawumi said. “I consider her my best friend.”

Mrs. Henderson has 11 grandchildren and dozens of great and great-great grandchildren.

