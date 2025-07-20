Here’s your first look at the women looking for love on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A new group of women is hoping to score a touchdown with a former NFL star on the next season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

Over the weekend, ABC gave us the first look at the women who may be competing for Mel Owens’ heart.

They say not all of the women may be on the final cast when they begin filming.

“The Golden Bachelor” premieres on Channel 2 on Wednesday, September 24.

While none of Georgia’s eligible golden ladies are heading to the Bachelor Mansion, the 25 women are coming from across the country, from California to Wisconsin to Alaska.

The women range in age from 58 all the way to a spry 77. Owens is 66.

ABC didn’t release the women’s occupations, so it’s unclear if Owens will find a fellow lawyer.

Once he retired from football, ABC says Owens became a lawyer advocating for those with sports-related injuries.

The Detroit native and his now ex-wife had two sons before his father passed and his marriage ended.

